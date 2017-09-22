Walmart launches a home delivery service, but it has a strange twist

Walmart is testing a new grocery delivery service — one where you don’t have to be home to receive your order.

The retail giant announced Friday it has partnered with smart lock startup August Home to create a program where a delivery person can enter a customer’s home and put away groceries.

Delivery drivers would be given a one-time passcode that provides access to the customer’s house if no one is there.





The service will be tested in Silicon Valley with a small number of August Home users.

Would you use it?