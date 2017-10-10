These are the 5 most Googled Halloween costumes of 2017

Finding the perfect Halloween costume isn’t always easy. You want your disguise to be timely, but you definitely don’t want to be dressed like everybody else.

To avoid the embarrassment of looking like half the other people at the Halloween party, it may be best to dress up as something other than the five most Googled costumes of the year.

1. Wonder Woman

The eponymous movie starring Gal Godot raked in more than $400 million at the box office, so it’s no surprise that many people want to look like the superheroine.





2. Harley Quinn

This was the year of the superhero movie, with both “Wonder Woman” and “Suicide Squad” boasting big returns. Margot Robbie’s performance as Harley Quinn in the latter definitely resonated with viewers — enough to make her colorful costume among 2017’s top choices.

3. Clown

They’ve always been terrifying, but thanks to the success of the “It” remake, evil clowns are back with a vengeance this Halloween.

4. Moana

Kids and adults alike are clamoring to dress like the latest Disney heroine.

5. Unicorn

In case you’ve forgotten, 2017 was also the year of Starbucks’ infamous Unicorn Frappuccino. It should come as no surprise that everyone wants to be the magical, mythical creature.

