These special ice cubes make a stinky garbage disposal smell fresh again

Do you have old food rotting in your garbage disposal? If you do, you know it smells awful.

Disposal cleaners exist, but they’re usually expensive. Today, I’m going to show you how to skip those products and use ice cubes to clean your garbage disposal. Really.

These are no ordinary ice cubes. They’re made with more than just water, and you probably already have every ingredient in your kitchen.

You will need:



8 parts water

1 part vinegar

Lemon + zester

Once your ice cubes are ready, simply drop one in your drain, turn on the water, run the disposal, and enjoy the freshness.

