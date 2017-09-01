This 5-year-old boy genius can answer all your bathroom-related questions

Tinkle. Taking a whiz. Turning the snow yellow. Whatever you call it, number one is an important function to all animals. Anson Wong, 5-year-old boy genius, recently explained the urinary system. Is there anything this kid doesn’t know?

What is the urinary system?

The urinary system, also called the renal system, removes toxins from the liquids that pass through our bodies. It consists of the kidneys, ureters, bladder and urethra.

How is urine formed?

When you drink something, it enters the stomach through the esophagus. From the stomach, it travels to the intestines where it heads to the liver and kidneys. Urine is formed by nephrons inside the kidney, then it travels to the bladder through the ureters. From the bladder, urine is excreted from the body through the urethra.





You’re going to want to watch Anson explain it because it’s way better coming from him. Who knew learning about pee could be so cute!