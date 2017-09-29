This sweet Mason jar pillow will brighten up any room and is actually easy to DIY

Another day, another adorable Mason jar project.
This time, we couldn’t resist adding our favorite motif to a throw pillow. And we love the brightly colored flowers. They add so much charm to an already cute project.
RELATED: If you’ve got an old set of sheets, you’re halfway to a new duvet cover for free
Plus, it’s not too hard to make if you have a sewing machine.
Here’s what you’ll need:
- white fabric for pillow front – 14″ x 14″
- fabrics of your choice for flowers and Mason jar
- border fabric, 4 strips of 2″ x 16″
- backing fabric, 16″ x 22″
- embroidery stabilizer, 14″ x 14″
- iron-on fusible webbing
- embroidery floss
- disappearing ink marker
- 16″ x 16″ pillow form
- thread – white, light green, dark green, and turquoise
Find the full instructions on Lil’ Luna.