Thanksgiving isn’t fair — moms do all the work, dads have all the fun

Moms! On Thanksgiving, do you seem to find yourselves slaving away in the kitchen all day, alone? And your husbands and children abandon you to watch football and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

(If you’re lucky, you may get a glimpse of the parade out of the corner of your eye as you turn toward the oven. That’s it, moms. That’s all you get.)

So, I asked Tyson (who’s a dad) if all families are the same way. In his own words:





“Just imagine dads across America in the kitchen doing the entire — first of all, I don’t know how to make macaroni and cheese, I don’t know how to make sweet potato pie, I don’t know how to make collard greens and all these different things. Now, there are some men who know how to do that, OK, but they’re usually chefs. They usually — that’s their profession. I’m a professional eater and football television watcher.”

That’s not fair, Tyson.

So, I proposed a little Thanksgiving switcheroo. This year, I’ll sit in the living room with my feet up, and Tyson will cook an entire dinner for me!

OK, I’m not that mean. But Tyson and I are still going to switch roles. This Thanksgiving, he’ll be Elissa the Mom, and I’ll be the assistant.

This oughta be interesting!

