A man who went for a walk naked in Walmart because his friends found it funny has a mugshot that says it all

TEMPE, Ariz. — Shoppers at an Arizona Walmart got an eyeful Tuesday when a naked man was seen walking around the store.

Police were called and the man, Robert Kanoff, 49, was located across the street from the Tempe Walmart, KPNX reported.

Police said Kanoff was naked, but was wearing shoes. Kanoff said he’d used meth earlier in the day and was dropped off by friends who thought it would be funny if he walked around Walmart naked, KPNX reported.





Kanoff was arrested on several charges, including indecent exposure, public sexual indecency, disorderly conduct and possession of dangerous drugs, azcentral reported.