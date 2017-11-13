4 people died in a tragic wreck, but somehow the littlest passenger made it out alive

Only one life was spared in a fatal crash in Detroit.

First responders in Detroit found four dead at the scene of a crash, which occurred early Monday morning near 8 Mile Road on I-94. The driver of a 2006 Buick SUV was thought to be speeding in the left lane before losing control. The vehicle then crossed three lanes of traffic before hitting a bridge.

“Out of nowhere the car came flying down the side of us, doing about 80,” recalled John Wade, who helped call 911 after witnessing the crash.





Breaking: 4 dead in car accident on 94 near 8 mile. 1 toddler injured. Appears to be just one SUV involved. MSP investigating. #Local4 pic.twitter.com/C8IJrSjESh — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) November 13, 2017

The four victims of the crash were later identified:

Doreal Rodgers of Detroit, 20, driver

Alesia Maddox of Detroit, 20, front seat passenger

Armonie Maddox of Detroit, 18, rear seat passenger and brother of Alesia

Ervin Johnson of Eastpointe, 18, rear seat passenger

Rodgers and Alesia were found dead at the front of the vehicle, pinned inside by the impact of the crash. The rear seat passengers were ejected. None of the four were wearing seatbelts.

The only survivor was the one-year-old son of Alesia Maddox, who was sitting behind his mother in a car seat. The toddler could be seen walking with firefighters away from the area.

“Just the amount of carnage I guess involved in this crash, it kind of set a lot of people back,” explained Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw.

Update: 2 males, 2 females killed in 94 accident. Males ejected, females were still in SUV. Toddler able to walk with firefighters. #local4 pic.twitter.com/qfWX6nO4rT — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) November 13, 2017

Wade believed the car seat was the only thing that saved the toddler’s life.

“It wasn’t the right age, it wasn’t the right fit, it wasn’t the right anything and still saved this kid’s life,” Shaw said of the circumstances that may or may not have contributed to the boy’s survival.

The boy was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and is set to be released to the care of his remaining family.

An investigation determined that alcohol and narcotics were not factors in the crash, though speed and wet weather conditions on the road are being considered. An official cause has not officially been released.

Update: SUV in fatal accident on 94 has been removed. 4 people died. One toddler will be okay. The freeway will open soon. #local4. pic.twitter.com/oivhE1pC2j — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) November 13, 2017

