Menu
drphil Read this Next

Dr. Phil tore this dad a new one after playing a video of a spanking, but some are saying it was no big deal
Advertisement

There’s finally some good news for the pair of Garden State newlyweds whose dream wedding ended in tears after the bride had a nasty allergic reaction to the ceremonial cake which left her hospitalized — they’re about to get a free do-over!


Bride Victoria Tumolo was dancing the night away at her reception back in September when she she noticed a change in her breathing patterns. Luckily, Victoria’s career as a nurse meant that she was prepared for such a situation, and she quickly realized what was happening.

“You need to get my parents,” she told the guests. “I think I have to go to the hospital.”

The next thing she knew, her father was administering an EpiPen through her wedding dress, according to the Courier Post.

“I had to take my dress off outside so they wouldn’t cut it off me when we got to the hospital,” Victoria Tumolo said, adding that her new husband, Dominic, and her mother removed her dress together.

“I didn’t really panic,” groom Dominic told FOX 29. “I just wanted to make sure the ambulance got there and got everyone settled and then go to the hospital.”

“I wanted everyone to stay and have a good time,” Victoria said. “There was a lot of confusion, and some people knew what was going on.”

Victoria later discovered that she was allergic to milk and almonds, but the symptoms of her allergy only appear after strenuous physical activity — like dancing.

Luckily, it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the not-so happy couple. Their caterer, Jim Auletto, teamed up with the owner of the company that provided the entertainment for the reception to offer them a complimentary do-over — a free second reception!

RELATED: A woman attempted to crash a wedding, but the bridal party wasn’t having it, police say

“This is driving me crazy; she didn’t get to cut her cake” Auletto told FOX 29. “It never happened before, so we have to do something.”

So Auletto emailed the couple and asked them if they’d be interested in a second reception, at no charge.

“[Victoria] just started crying because she was so happy,” Dominic said. “We called her parents to let them know the good news.”

Hair and make-up professionals have also volunteered to help the bride out at no cost, and the wedding photographer has also offered their services free of charge.

The couple is excited to finally cut their wedding cake together, but Dominic admitted that, at this point, they have a few unorthodox ideas regarding the tradition.

“I’m thinking of cutting that cake and smashing it in her face,” Dom joked. “We’ve been trash talking like that for a while.”

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

Another hunting accident has happened in New York — how he thought this was a deer, we’ll never know
Across the U.S.A.

Another hunting accident has happened in New York — how he thought this was a deer, we’ll never know

,
A legal battle is brewing between an anti-Trump senator’s son and Sheriff Joe Arpaio
Across the U.S.A.

A legal battle is brewing between an anti-Trump senator’s son and Sheriff Joe Arpaio

,
A man who survived the Las Vegas shooting has died in an incredibly tragic way
Across the U.S.A.

A man who survived the Las Vegas shooting has died in an incredibly tragic way

,
Time magazine responds after President Trump says he snubbed their yearly honor
Across the U.S.A.

Time magazine responds after President Trump says he snubbed their yearly honor

Advertisement