A gun-wielding South Carolina political hopeful is raising eyebrows with a new attack ad

Sheri Few is running for Congress in South Carolina’s 5th district, and she faces a crowded field in the special election. The seat has been vacant since Mick Mulvaney was tapped by President Trump to head up the Office of Management and Budget. Mulvaney was the first Republican to take over the historically blue district; in fact, he was the first Republican elected to the seat since the 1800s.

In a new attack advertisement, Few appeared wielding an AR-15 and declared, “Weak politicians are too quick to blame a horrible tragedy on a flag or a gun or even free speech, and that’s how bad laws are made.” Fox Carolina reported that the political hopeful’s attacks were aimed at two specific politicians who voted to remove the Confederate flag from the capitol building in the wake of the Charleston church massacre. The massacre left nine dead at the hands of white supremacist Dylann Roof.





A campaign spokesperson for Ralph Norman, a state senator and one of Lew’s opponents, told Fox, “On this vote, Ralph is proud to have stood shoulder to shoulder with Tim Scott, Nikki Haley and Trey Gowdy, and opposite Sheri Few.” Few is probably an underdog in the race; her last political attempt was a run at state Superintendent of Education, which ended in a failure.