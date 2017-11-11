A rodeo family says that their children’s prize rodeo horses were stolen in the dead of night

A family says that someone stole their prize rodeo horses, along with a high-end truck and living quarters.

Randy and Terri Roark said the theft happened Friday night in the parking lot of the Locust Grove Walmart on the 4000 block of Bill Gardner Parkway.

The Roarks are from the Chattanooga area and came into town for a Georgia high school rodeo competition in Perry, the Southeastern Showdown.

The horses belong to their two children, ages 12 and 9.

Authorities tell Channel 2’s Tony Thomas that they fear the thieves will dump the horses someplace and the animals will starve or become dehydrated.

The truck was last tracked on an iPhone app to Georgia State University Campus in Decatur, but then the phone was dumped.