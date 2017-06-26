A San Francisco mall went into lock down after a massive brawl broke out

A Sunday visit to San Francisco’s Westfield Mall was anything but peaceful, thanks to some violent ruffians.

Officers were called around 6:43 PM in response to multiple fights in the mall, reports CBS San Francisco. As officers struggled to subdue the various offenders, the mall was locked down and eventually closed.

RELATED: A New Jersey substitute teacher allegedly took a middle-school student to her car for sex

One officer was reported to be injured as brawlers also fought against the law enforcement trying to contain the situation.





Officer Robert Rueca reported that police detained some involved in the incident.

Videos of the incident were posted on social media: