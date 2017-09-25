A young boy was killed while trying to protect his sister from a molester, police say

Eight-year-old Dante Daniels was beaten to death with a hammer by his mother’s ex-boyfriend on Sept. 1 in South Sacramento, Calif., for trying to protect his sister from molestation, police say.

According to the criminal report, Deandre Chaney Jr., 23, was engaged in committing a lewd act against 7-year-old Danae, Dante’s sister. Investigators say Chaney then turned the hammer, a knife and lighter fluid on Danae, as well as her and Dante’s mother, Elizabeth Salone, 28.

“Trying to save his sister from this child molester, and that’s why he was beat the worst,” Dante’s grandmother, Monique Brown, told KFVS.





The little boy who wanted to protect his sister was declared brain dead after the attack and died six days later. His mother and sister survived, but Brown says Danae might never see out of her left eye again.

However, Brown said her grandson became a hero for a second time, as he donated his heart to a 4-year-old in Southern California.

“A 4-year-old lives because of [him],” Brown told KFVS.

Chaney is charged with murder, attempted murder and lewd acts with a child under 14.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the family.