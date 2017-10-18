Autopsy reveals the grisly injuries a man believes he inflicted upon his wife in his sleep

The wife of an aspiring North Carolina pastor, who believes he killed her in his sleep after taking too much cold medicine, suffered from over 100 stab wounds, according to an autopsy report.

29-year-old Lauren Phelps was stabbed 123 times and suffered from extensive stab wounds and cuts to her neck, torso, head and arms. Her husband, 28-year-old Matthew Phelps, is facing a first-degree murder charge after he woke up to find his deceased wife curled into the fetal position on their bedroom floor and called 911 to say he thought he killed her during a dream.





“I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor,” he told the dispatcher at the time. “I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed. I think I did it.”

Phelps admitted to taking Coricidin Cough & Cold before going to bed that fateful night in September and said he “took more medicine than [he] should have.” Although the medication’s potential side effects do include hallucinations and out-of-body experiences, Bayer, the company that makes it, has since claimed there “is no evidence to suggest that Coricidin is associated with violent behavior.”

The suspect is currently being held at the Wake County Jail without bail as he waits to enter his plea during his arraignment next week. If convicted, Phelps could face life in prison or the death penalty.

