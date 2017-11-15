Menu
Questionable use of tax dollars by Houston charter school raises eyebrows
Even though President Trump has declared victory in the “War on Christmas,” an Arizona man who has spent the past three decades brightening up his neighborhood with an elaborate Christmas display — complete with cookies and hot chocolate for guests — won’t be spreading any holiday cheer this year, thanks to what critics are calling “liberal overregulation at its finest.”


Lee Sepanek draws in thousands of visitors to his “Christmas House” each year, but the spectacle has apparently created somewhat of a traffic nightmare in the past, according to his neighbors who complained to the city. Last month, city officials met with the homeowner, telling him he should hire people to direct traffic in the neighborhood and prohibiting him from giving away or selling holiday treats on his property without a permit.

“They come here for free, and have a great time, but this year, not going to happen. It makes me sad, something I’ve done for over 30 years,” Sepanek said, adding that most of the neighborhood is supportive of his display despite the few complaints and the city’s orders. “They told me that they can’t stop me from decorating but if they have more complaints of blocked driveways, which I know will happen, they would come over and shut me down.”

The food and drink sales never earn Sepanek a profit, but they do help him offset the cost for hosting the display, which is usually around $10,000.

“I even bought a whole bunch of new stuff, I was gonna add stuff to my windows. I was going to increase my displays, my window displays, now they’re in storage,” he said, adding that he has given the lights to his neighbors, so other houses will have lights.

Instead, he plans to “put up a big sign at the end of my driveway explaining what happened” this year. He has also started a GoFundMe account to raise money for a lawyer to “fight city hall.” While several residents spoke with the media to complain about the traffic, cars blocking driveways and trash in their yards as a result of Sepanek’s display, one neighbor thinks it’s all worth it, saying, “It’s a little bit of a headache, but I wouldn’t give up the Christmas House for it, I’ll deal with the headache. It’s Christmas.”

“This is bureaucratic, liberal overregulation at its finest,” Arizona GOP Chariman Jonathan Lines said. “A government and mayor that think they know better are trying to swoop in and control a neighborhood Christmas light display. Don’t be a Grinch Mayor Stanton – listen to your constituents and have some holiday spirit!”

City Councilman Sal DiCiccio added, “City officials have officially replaced the Grinch and are looking to shut down a 30-year tradition in Phoenix … City officials need to relax and get a life. We have better things to do than to regulate Christmas tree displays.”

