Donna Brazile’s new book exposes once-secret truths about Hillary Clinton’s health, says writer

After reading Donna Brazile’s newest book, at least one reader is questioning a timeline regarding Hillary Clinton’s health while on the 2016 campaign trail.

Following months of speculation, Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign attempted to dispel any belief that the candidate was in poor health. However, an onlooker just outside of a 9/11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan captured a video of the former secretary of state fainting into a van.

Hillary Clinton 9/11 NYC pic.twitter.com/q9YnsjTxss — Zdenek Gazda (@zgazda66) September 11, 2016

A spokesperson said that she was forced to leave the ceremony early after she felt “overheated” and later said that she was diagnosed with pneumonia. Clinton’s doctor, Lisa Bardack, later explained that she was diagnosed with pneumonia just before the event and was experiencing a cough “related to allergies.” Following the ordeal, many questioned why her campaign did not make the information about her health public.





With this information in mind, New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin used portions of Brazile’s newest book, “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House,” to conclude that Clinton’s health might have been in a state direr than the campaign let on. In fact, Goodwin made note of a revelation Brazile made about exploring a possible replacement for the Democratic presidential nominee:

In other words, the claim of allergies was a big fat lie. That prompted Brazile to contemplate starting the process of replacing Clinton, writing in her book that the campaign also was “anemic” and had “the odor of failure.” She says she considered numerous tickets to replace Clinton and Sen. Tim Kane, and decided that Biden and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) would be the best.

Portions of Brazile’s book have made numerous headlines over the past week, particularly an excerpt where Brazile stated that she found “proof” the DNC rigged the nomination process in favor of Clinton over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Several Democrats shared their support of Brazile’s claim, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). Warren told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday “what we’ve got to do as Democrats now is we’ve got to hold this party accountable.”

The Sunday after the excerpt was made available to the public, Brazile walked back her statements, telling George Stephanopoulos of ABC’s “This Week,” “I found no evidence. None whatsoever.”

