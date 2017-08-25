Drunk-driving teen who live-streamed her sister’s death says she did it for a good reason

The California teenage girl who had allegedly been driving drunk when she live-streamed the fatal car accident that took her younger sister’s life says she posted the video for a good cause.

“I made that video because I knew I had more than 5,000 followers. It was the only way my sister would get a decent burial,” Obdulia Sanchez, 18, wrote in a four-page, double-sided letter to KPGE from jail. “I would never expose my sister like that. I anticipated the public donating money because my family isn’t rich.”

Sanchez was charged with drunk driving and vehicular manslaughter following the July crash that killed her 14-year-old sister Jacqueline. In the video she live-streamed on Instagram, Sanchez could be seen singing along to music before swerving off the road. She continued filming as she kneeled next to her sister’s dead body, saying, “I killed my sister, but I don’t care. I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care.”

“Sorry for making that video. I look awful but I accomplished my goal,” she continued in the letter, alluding to the fact that her family has raised over $12,000 for her sister’s funeral. “If I would’ve known that was going to happen that day, I would’ve never left the house, ever.”

Sanchez remains in jail and faces 13 years in prison if convicted. She is due in court on Friday, and said, “I know I deserve to go home. I want to visit [Jacqueline’s] gravestone every day.”

