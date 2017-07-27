Kid Rock might be running for Senate, but he has another political goal he wants to work toward first

Kid Rock has made his upcoming run for United States Senate look even more likely with an impassioned Facebook post.

“I was beyond overwhelmed with the response I received from community leaders, D.C. pundits and blue-collar folks that are just simply tired of the extreme left and right bullshit,” he said, speaking of those who were “unhappy with the government.” He went on to criticize “jackass lawyers who call themselves politicians” and Democrats who were “‘shattin’ in their pantaloons’ right now.”

The musician said that while he decides whether or not he’ll officially announce a run, he is currently creating a 501(c)(4) non-profit to encourage voter registration.

He also made sure to share a link for his campaign website, KidRockForSenate.com.

If the musician decides to officially announce, an independent polling group concluded that he’d have a good chance against incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.). But he would also have to face opponents like West Point graduate, veteran and businessman John E. James in the Republican primary.