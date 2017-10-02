Las Vegas police rush to scene of reported mass shooting

Las Vegas police are investigating reports of an active shooter near the Mandalay Bay Casino.

The Twitter account for the Las Vegas Police Department confirmed an investigation into the reported incident.

Reports on social media indicate that shots were fired during the start of a Jason Aldean performance at the Route 91 Country Music Festival. Video from the concert shows people fleeing the scene.

The New York Times confirmed reports of an active shooter situation. Police scanner audio indicates that there were multiple ongoing incidents with an unconfirmed number of casualties.





A spokesperson for the University Medical Center confirmed that they were taking in multiple gunshot wound victims.

Story Developing

Shooting in Las Vegas. People fleeing (video from the Mandalay Bay hotel) pic.twitter.com/hs98J5uK6T — Eiki Hrafnsson (@EirikurH) October 2, 2017

Reports of active shooter at Mandalay Bay. Witness tells me multiple people shot. I see people getting loaded into ambulances @News3LV pic.twitter.com/eYa8fWbJH3 — Nathan O'Neal (@NateNews3LV) October 2, 2017