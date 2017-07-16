The luckiest driver on Planet Earth escaped a nasty wreck in New Jersey, and no one has a clue how

Not even police know what to say about a crash that left an Acura balancing atop a concrete wall on an Elizabeth, N.J., overpass.

The accident, which happened on Brunswick Avenue just before 8:00am Saturday, caused no injuries, according to the Linden Police Department. But it did yield a once-in-a-lifetime photograph.

How did the driver escape without tipping their car over the edge?

Linden police say there was only minor damage to the Brunswick Avenue overpass and a chain-link fence atop the concrete wall.

Had the driver gone over, Google Maps of the area shows that they would have plunged onto the westbound lanes of I-278 below, which would have been a far worse accident for all parties.