Millions are without power after Hurricane Irma blasts through Florida

Millions of Floridians woke up on Monday morning without power as Hurricane Irma continued to lash the state. Several portions of the state, including parts of the Florida Keys, are in the midst of a “humanitarian crisis,” according to one county official. Here’s the latest:

Millions without power

Nearly 6 million people in Florida are without power, according to CNN.

The storm is slowing down

Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm, after days bouncing between classifications.

Not everyone is trying to help

Despite the danger and peril that many Floridians find themselves in, others are using Hurricane Irma as a means to commit crime. More than 30 people have been arrested for stealing from boarded up businesses and residential areas.





The storm doesn’t care about your bank account

Hurricane Irma has knocked out power and destroyed homes across Florida, the U.S. Virgin Islands and everything in between. One of those homes belongs to billionaire Richard Branson. Branson took to social media to tell fans his home on Necker Island had almost been destroyed.

We are using our foundation @virginunite to coordinate raising money for longer-term reconstruction projects. Virgin Unite is also working with @unitebvi and @virginlimitededition to support the local BVI communities. They will be working with local organisations to identify the ongoing needs of affected individuals, families and communities affected by this disaster. We will support the mid to long term efforts on the ground and help provide support as those affected recover from the disaster. Please donate what you can http://virg.in/oxN A post shared by Richard Branson (@richardbranson) on Sep 11, 2017 at 1:40am PDT

Country star Kenny Chesney also lost a home during the storm. Chesney called the storm “biblical in nature”.