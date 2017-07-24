One professor responded to sympathy for John McCain’s cancer diagnosis with a callous Facebook post

It’s been big news that Sen. John McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer, but that didn’t stop one San Diego State University (SDSU) professor from publicly sharing his indifference. Professor Jonathan Graubart, who teaches political science classes at the university, shared his thoughts in what appears to be a now-deleted Facebook post.

“I find myself annoyed at the groundswell of good wishes for John McCain after his diagnosis of glioblastoma and have been thinking through why,” he began, just before calling the senator a “war criminal” and “a politician has championed horrifying actions and been lousy on state commitment to public health.”





Graubart went on to say that the public sympathy “to an utter stranger” reinforced what he believed to be “the notion that some lives are more important than others.” He made sure to add that he would not “wish cancer upon [his] worst enemy.”

ABC10 News produced a statement from an SDSU spokesperson: “SDSU does not have a social media policy for faculty and staff. As a public institution, we do not and cannot regulate the private speech of students, faculty or staff. However, that should not imply the university’s endorsement of any particular viewpoint.”

The SDSU College Republicans chapter at the university also released their own statement rebuking Graubart’s comments:

Statement regarding comments made by Dr. Jonathan Graubart; professor of political science @SDSU @TheDailyAztec pic.twitter.com/tAPBAWNh0D — SDSU College GOP (@SDSUCR) July 23, 2017

“The College Republicans of San Diego State University do not approve of the comments make by Preofessor Jonathan Graubart aimed at reducing the significance of Senator John McCain’s potential suffering,” they said. “Political leaders from both parties have come forward with support for Senator McCain and his family during these hard times, making Dr. Graubart’s statement especially disheartening.”