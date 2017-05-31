Police say this 76-year-old man’s fiery antics put his fellow nursing home resident in the hospital

While many elderly residents of retirement homes aren’t fans of the establishments, one Georgia man might have taken his distaste for the home too far when he tried to set fire to the facility. Police say that on May 14th, sometime around 8:30 p.m., 76-year-old Connley Seterfeit set fire to some of his personal items in the Brooks Personal Care Home in Hephzibah, Georgia.

WRDW reported that, according to the arrest warrant, there were two other residents at the home where Seterfeit lived. One of the residents was taken to the hospital and released after being treated for smoke inhalation. Seterfeit was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of first-degree arson.





Seterfeit may have been trying to take his own life when he attempted to burn the house down, as he reportedly blocked the bedroom door with a trashcan and a walker before proceeding to set a pile of clothes on fire. Thankfully, the fire was contained to the walls and the pile of clothes, but the entire house was filled with smoke.

According to TheCareCenters.com, the Brooks Home is a licensed care provider with the state of Georgia; however, the last listed inspection was in 2015.

On WRDW’s Facebook page, where the story was originally posted, users were sympathetic with Seterfeit. Essence Hall declared, “He wanted out by any means necessary….I’ve yet to see or hear anyone looking forward to being placed in a facility. Most feel thrown away.” Similarly, Julie Weathersbee wrote, “Very sad, he looks like he is in need of a bath and shave. I pray they just didn’t throw him in jail and where is his family?”