President Trump goes after one of his own after taxpayer dollars go to waste

One week after Politico reported that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price has been booking private, chartered government flights for official travel rather than booking commercial flights, President Donald Trump expressed disappointment about the matter

Speaking to reporters in Washington, D.C., Trump said he was not pleased about the news.

“I will tell you, personally, I’m not happy about it,” Trump said. “I’m going to look at it. I am not happy about it, and I let him know it.”

According to Politico, Price took five charter flights in one week in September, which charter flight operators estimated would have cost about $60,000 in total.





When asked by reporters if it’s possible that Price would be fired from his post, Trump hardly gave him a vote of confidence.

“We’ll see,” Trump said, according to USA Today.

According to CNN, an anonymous White House source admitted that the optics behind Price using government money for private excursions were poor.

Price is not the only member of President Trump’s administration who has been accused of using taxpayer money for their own interests. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin reportedly requested the use of a military plane for his recent honeymoon in Europe.

