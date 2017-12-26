Rosie O’Donnell decided to get into the Christmas spirit by giving one of her least favorite politicians a less than kind holiday greeting.





House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted a video of himself speaking of the spirit of Christmas and recalling the story of Jesus’ birth during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

At the end of each year, no matter how short—or long—it may feel, there is always Christmas. Waiting for us is that sense of wonder the shepherds felt when the angels appeared in the night sky to herald the birth of a Savior. pic.twitter.com/oFdj7EIyzS — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) December 23, 2017

Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action quoted the video to tell Ryan that “Jesus was a brown-skinned Middle Eastern undocumented immigrant” who “condemned the greedy and commanded us to serve the needy without condition.”

O’Donnell shared the tweet and added her own commentary.

“[Don’t] talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation,” she wrote, adding that he would go “straight to hell.” She also called him a “screwed up fake altar boy,” referencing his Roman Catholic faith.

The tweet included the hashtag #JUDASmuch.

paul ryan – don't talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation – u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy #JUDASmuch https://t.co/gJ8VreyxAX — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 25, 2017

A few days earlier, O’Donnell took to Twitter to offer Sens. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) $2 million to vote against the Republican tax bill. Twitter personality Louise Mensch quickly told O’Donnell that she was committing the illegal act of bribery, according to Section 18 U.S. Code §201.

