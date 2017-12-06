Los Angeles commuters had one hell of a drive to work on Wednesday morning as a wildfire swept through the Bel-Air district, forcing the closure of at least one stretch of a major freeway.





The wildfire has reportedly reached about 50 acres in size and is still growing, fueled by 25-mph winds. While the freeway closures were in the name of safety, one negative result was a massive gridlock in one of Los Angeles’ most congested and busy areas. Officials have issued a mandatory evacuation notice to at least one neighborhood filled with multimillion-dollar homes, as the fire has already started burning some down. Over 125 firefighters have been on the scene, and water-dropping helicopters are reportedly being used to quench the flames.

Terrified drivers took to social media to share dramatic photos and videos from their drives:

This is My drive to work this. Lord “Be still”.

Praying 🙏 for ppl up in those mountains, LA County and myself this morning. FYI anyone on the #405 turn around ITS ON 🔥 #SkirballFire pic.twitter.com/F0rMsotbTa — CoCo Mayo♏️🦂 (@CoCo_Mayo76) December 6, 2017

“This is My drive to work this. Lord ‘Be still,'” one Twitter user wrote. “Praying for [people] up in those mountains, LA County and myself this morning.”

Driving to LAX just as they’re closing the 405 for this roaring hillside fire near the Getty exit. Car windows are hot. Stay safe, LA. pic.twitter.com/gclO6A6WB9 — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) December 6, 2017

Fire burning off 405 freeway near Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles. Source: Shannon Wilson pic.twitter.com/3BG4DqlLx4 — Jeff Nguyen (@jeffnguyen) December 6, 2017

Multiple wildfires are raging throughout Southern California, smothering the region in smoke. In addition to the Bel-Air fire, the Ventura County fire has forced at least 50,000 people to evacuate. Meanwhile, blazes from the Sylmar fire, Santa Clarita fire and San Bernardino fire have also had devastating effects.

