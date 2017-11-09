The CMAs had barely started before the hosts got in their first jab at President Trump

Just as they did in November 2016, Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood opened the annual Country Music Awards with a few good-natured jokes about politics. The country singers turned yearly CMA hosts poked fun at President Donald Trump during a brief musical parody of Underwood’s own “Before He Cheats.”

In “Before He Tweets,” the singers joke about President Trump’s penchant for tweeting.

“Right now, he’s probably in his PJs / watching cable news / reaching for his cell phone,” Paisley sang to the crowd. “In the middle of the night from the privacy of a gold-plated white toilet seat / he writing Liddle’ Bob Corker, NFL and covfefe.”





Paisley and Underwood closed out their tune with a pointed reference to Trump’s ongoing war of words with the North Korean government.