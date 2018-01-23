David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, are accused of shackling and torturing their 13 children, ages 2 to 29, for years. A new report underlined part of the strange relationship that the California couple had with at least one of their children.





ABC 7 reports that despite a lacking home education, the eldest son was permitted attend classes at Mt. San Jacinto College, a local community college. However, Riverside County District Attorney Michael A. Hestrin explained that there were significant conditions to his attendance.

“Louise Turpin would accompany him, wait outside of the classroom for him,” he said. “When he was finished with class, she would take him home.”

Despite the alleged factors of his home life, the son maintained a 3.93 grade point average after attending school for six semesters.

The college said in a statement that it was aware of the Turpin’s child’s past enrollment.

“We at Mt. San Jacinto College are deeply saddened and horrified to hear of the allegations involving these children,” they said. “Our hearts go out to the victims. MSJC will follow this story and will provide appropriate support from our institution.”

The college cited the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act in declining to give further information.

The Turpins are accused of committing many abuses against their children, including, but not limited to, beatings, stranglings, binding them and only allowing them to shower once a year. The father is also accused of committing a lewd act against one of the children.

The couple made their first court appearance last Thursday and face 94 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.

