The search continues for a man whose alleged crimes are barely fit for print

The Pennsylvania State Police have joined a multi-state wide manhunt for a man who is accused of raping and killing a baby.

Sereniti Sutley, just 13 months old, was found dead on Oct. 7. The baby died of blunt for trauma to her head and neck. According to authorities Joshua Gurto, 37, the main suspect, was the boyfriend of the victim’s mother.

Police questioned Gurto as part of their investigation soon after Sutley’s death, but they let him go, and he disappeared.

“He was very cooperative through the whole initial process,” Conneaut, Ohio police Det. Mike Sullivan said after Gurto went missing. “We opted to release him. There were no charges to keep him at the time.”





RELATED: Sweat-drenched little boy could only watch as firefighters raced to save his life

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, they will use any means necessary to make sure Gurto is captured.

“If we do find him in our area, of course, we’re going to follow up on those leads and we’ll take part in what we have to do to make sure that he’s apprehended,” Cindy Owens with the Pennsylvania State Police said.

Gurto was last seen in Pennsylvania with an unknown man. Authorities are asking the public for their help in identifying the stranger and bringing Gurto to justice.