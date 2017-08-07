The sports world mourns the loss of a second baseball legend to cancer in less than a day

Don Baylor, a formidable MLB player for many years and one of the game’s most respected managers and coaches, has died. Baylor’s widow announced his death in a statement to ESPN.

“Don passed from this earth with the same fierce dignity with which he played the game and lived his life,” Rebecca Baylor said.

Baylor’s death comes less than 24 hours after the death of former MLB all star, Darren Daulton. Daulton died on Sunday after a four year battle with brain cancer.

Baylor, who hit over 300 home runs in the big leagues and won Manager of the Year honors in 1995, was remembered fondly by his former teammates and colleagues.