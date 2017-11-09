The Texas church shooter’s father finally breaks his silence over his son’s heinous crime
(Texas Department of Public Safety via AP, File)
The Texas church shooter's father finally breaks his silence over his son's heinous crime

Less than one week after his son opened fire on a church filled with Sunday congregants, killing 26 and wounding 20 more, Michael Kelley spoke to the media. Kelley is the father of Devin Kelley, who shot up the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, this past weekend. Kelley’s motive is still unclear, though authorities know that his in-laws attended the church, and his wife’s grandmother was among the dead.

In a short back-and-forth with ABC News, Michael Kelley kept things brief.

“We are grieving; our family is grieving,” Kelley told ABC News. When pressed to comment further on the shooting, Kelley’s father declined.

“I don’t want our lives, our grandchildren’s lives, destroyed by this media circus,” he added.

Among the mourners of the massacre on Wednesday was Vice President Mike Pence.

“Words fail when saints and heroes fall,” Pence said on Wednesday in a speech in Floresville, Texas. “We mourn with those who mourn, and we grieve with those who grieve, but we do not grieve like those who have no hope. Our faith gives us hope. Heroes give us hope.”

Story developing.
