The Texas church shooter’s father finally breaks his silence over his son’s heinous crime

Less than one week after his son opened fire on a church filled with Sunday congregants, killing 26 and wounding 20 more, Michael Kelley spoke to the media. Kelley is the father of Devin Kelley, who shot up the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, this past weekend. Kelley’s motive is still unclear, though authorities know that his in-laws attended the church, and his wife’s grandmother was among the dead.

In a short back-and-forth with ABC News, Michael Kelley kept things brief.

