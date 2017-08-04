Vice principal turned dancer will now be known as inmate after she was found guilty for killing a cop

Several days after 40-year-old Amber Willemson was found guilty of intoxicated manslaughter, she found out how long she would likely be behind bars.

Willemson was sentenced to 32 years behind bars for the death of Officer Endy Ekpanya in 2016. Willemson, once an educator, was working as an exotic dancer when she had too much drink before she got behind the wheel of her car.

Following Officer Ekpanya’s death, a photo of his son mourning near his casket went viral, bringing with it more attention to the fate of his killer.



