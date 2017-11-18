Waffle House has long been an establishment of happier classes; if you never ended up with a group of friends (and probably at least one guy you didn’t know) at 1:12 a.m. at a Waffle House table, sticky with syrup, your high school experience was lacking. But one Florida couple’s Waffle House trip was worse than lacking — it was downright disgusting.





Claire Sheats told WCTV that she had just sat down with her husband at the Tallahassee restaurant on Nov. 5, when something seemed froggy.

The pair glanced down and discovered a dead frog floating, arms and legs suspended grotesquely in the water. Sheats recalled, “Sure enough, there’s the frog.” Even worse, she said that her husband took a sip out of the water before they realized it was the final resting place of a deceased frog.

She promptly left a Google review on the location’s website, writing, “The staff did not offer us anything more than a “sorry about that guys.” We promptly left and will not be going back to this location.”

Claire said, “You have hairs in your food sometimes or maybe a little piece of plastic from packaging. But, this is an amphibian…you definitely lose your appetite immediately.” She added that she and her husband have always enjoyed Waffle House.

A Waffle House employee reached out to her after seeing the Google review, directing her to a link to leave a complaint.

A spokesperson for the company gave the following statement to WCTV:

We are concerned about this claim and are currently investigating the circumstances. Our corporate team is working with the local operators to determine the facts. Based on what our District Manager saw at the time and after reviewing the video, there are still some issues we are looking into. Serving quality food and delivering a quality experience are responsibilities we take seriously, and we will continue to review this matter.says the company is looking into the matter.

The couple also filed a complaint with the state, and four days later, the health department inspected the establishment, though no information about their investigation has been released.

Though it has a special place in our hearts, Waffle House has been home to some pretty bizarre incidents over the years, including a waitress beating down would-be robbers and an all-out family brawl. Also, if your local Waffle House is closed, you should probably freak out, because they never close. In fact, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has a level of natural disaster called “the Waffle House index”