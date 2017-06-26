Will Ferrell blasts “thin skinned” President Trump to the New York Times and explains what was better about Bush

There are a few things that President Donald Trump may be able to learn from his predecessors, said former President George W. Bush in a March 2017 interview. One of those things is the ability to tease yourself.

“The best humor is when you make fun of yourself,” President Bush told “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

President Bush was the subject of an unflattering impression by actor Will Ferrell for much of his presidency and post-White House life. The Republican president told Kimmel that the impression never really bothered him, and that he was able to joke around with those behind it.





RELATED: Samantha Bee called President Trump a “geriatric orangutan” on her hysterical “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” — and she didn’t stop there

In a new interview in the New York Times, Ferrell referenced Bush’s interview while he criticized President Donald Trump for being “thin skinned.”

“[President Bush] said ‘I loved it. That’s part of the gig. You’re going to get made fun of. That’s freedom of speech,'” Ferrell said.

According to Ferrell, this means that President Bush looked more like the “adult in the room,” in comparison to the current president.

“I get the narcissism, because I feel like every president has an element of that, whether they hide it or not. But the thin skin part? That’s amazing. You’re kind of like: ‘Really? Can’t you just go with it?'” Ferrell said.

Prior to his time in movies, Ferrell became famous as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” President Trump has a long-standing feud with the television show.