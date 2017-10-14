Woman fighting for her life after the Las Vegas tragedy shows remarkable signs of recovery

The tragic Las Vegas mass shooting left one woman in a coma, but after a week of fighting for her life, she has woken up and has even taken her first steps.

On Friday, a GoFundMe page set up in her honor announced that Tina Frost is responsive and took three steps to a chair and three steps back to the bed with the help of nurses.

“She opens her left eye just a lil and looks all around the room at us, taps her feet whenever music is playing, continues to squeeze our hands, and even gives Austin a thumb’s up when asked,” the post read, adding that she breathed on her own for six hours on Friday. “She sometimes taps to music and also took her first steps today with the assistance of the nurses – 3 steps to the chair and 3 steps back to the bed.”





“We are so proud of our Tina, and everyone is amazed at every single movement she makes,” the post continued. “The doctors have been talking about Tina’s next steps and are discussing other hospitals that will have all the specialists she’ll need during her long road to recovery. She will be moving ICU to ICU, so the whole team will be on track with her recovery.”

Frost, 27, works for Ernst and Young in San Diego. She was attending the Route 91 country music festival with her boyfriend and a group of friends when the shooting took place. While no one else in her 9-person group was injured, she suffered a gunshot wound to her right eye. According to her mother, “she’ll have pieces of the bullet in her brain forever.”

