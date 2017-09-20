Army colonel’s daughter who escaped Kim Jong-un reveals the many horrors she witnessed

A day after President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to North Korea at the United Nations while also calling that nation’s leader Kim Jong-un “Rocket Man,” details of what it’s like to live in the brutal regime have emerged.

RELATED: Trump blasts off Kim Jong-un’s “Rocket Man” nickname at the U.N.

A 26-year-old North Korean defector going by the pseudonym Hee Yeon Lim, who also happens to be the daughter of an army colonel, revealed to The Mirror during an interview in South Korea that she routinely witnessed executions, saw friends forced into sexual slavery and was indoctrinated to see the dictator as “god-like.”





Hee Yeon recalled the day she, along with around 10,000 other people, were forced to watch the execution of 11 musicians accused of making a pornographic film. She saw the musicians, who were bound and gagged, be torn to pieces in public by anti-aircraft guns, only to be run over by tanks over and over again, saying,

What I saw that day made me sick in my stomach. They were lashed to the end of anti-aircraft guns. A gun was fired, the noise was deafening, absolutely terrifying and the guns were fired one after the other. The musicians just disappeared each time the guns were fired into them. Their bodies were blown to bits, totally destroyed, blood and bits flying everywhere. The tracks of the tanks were run over the remains and blood repeatedly, over and over again and made to grind the remains, to smash them into the ground until there was nothing left.

Hee Yeon said that the brutal regime regards “the slightest thing like disloyalty” as a capital offense, and how women who are taken from their homes to groomed as sex slaves are faced with that life or death.

“They take the prettiest and ensure they have straight, good legs. They learn to serve him food like caviar and extremely rare delicacies. They are also taught how to massage him and they become sex slaves,” she said. “Yes, they have to sleep with him and they cannot make a mistake or object because they could very easily simply disappear.”

RELATED: Donald Trump branded Kim Jong-un with an absurdly accurate nickname

The defector also said that she and her friends “knew […] what not to say” from an early age, completing the disturbing snapshot of a place President Trump said the United States may “have no choice but to totally destroy.”