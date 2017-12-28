The random appearance of a Pepsi vending machine in a Canadian potato field became the subject of hot debate as Twitter users sought an explanation.





When the New Brunswick Royal Canadian Mountain Police could not come up with an explanation for the discovery of the random machine, reporter Rebecca Lau tweeted a picture of the vending machine to the public.

“This may be one of my all-time favourite RCMP news releases: ‘Pepsi vending machine discovered in potato field.’ I’ve attached a photo of the machine, found in Saint-Léonard # NewBrunswick, in case you’re curious,” she wrote.

This may be one of my all-time favourite RCMP news releases: "Pepsi vending machine discovered in potato field." I've attached a photo of the machine, found in Saint-Léonard #NewBrunswick, in case you're curious. pic.twitter.com/YROvdoRAXz — Rebecca Lau (@RebeccaLau) December 27, 2017

Some were completely baffled.

How in the heck did it get there lol? #Pepsi https://t.co/N8gnGz2N38 — Cheryl🍁🇨🇦 #Canada (@mini_bubbly) December 27, 2017

Of course, there was the most likely explanation.

One person thought Santa might have dropped it, but everyone knows that Pepsi isn’t his style.

We all know Santa drinks @CocaCola . — Andrew Pepper (@AndrewRPepper) December 27, 2017

Maybe the machine didn’t owe anyone an explanation.

Look, given some of the questionable decisions I’ve made during the holidays over the years, I can’t possibly judge this Pepsi machine. https://t.co/c5kzcyVgIQ — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) December 28, 2017

Or perhaps it was offering something more philosophical.

Is this some sort of post-modern art commentary on the relationship between potato product (fries, chips, etc) and soft drinks? Was I helpful? https://t.co/JPmxHj11aa — Taylor Mann (@tailormann) December 28, 2017

Perhaps it was Canada just being Canada.

With this tweet we are one Moosehead from filling our Maritime bingo card, folks. — Mary Lamey (@marylamey) December 28, 2017

Maybe this guy?

They caught the perpetrator. pic.twitter.com/vnNIsXzDxQ — Andy Bowers (@evilpez4) December 28, 2017

Regardless of what reasoning was, some were just shocked by the news.

this is soda pressing to hear — Jeremy Boucher (@Jeremy_Boucher) December 27, 2017

Much-needed thoughts and prayers were sent.

Thoughts and Prayers. I stand with all Pepsi Machines. Are there any unregistered Coke Machines in NB? — Guy P Ratchford (@13inklings) December 27, 2017

But, perhaps most importantly, at least one reporter wondered why it took RCMP three months to send out a press release.

So many questions, including — if it was found all the way back on Sept. 29, why is the press release only coming out now…? https://t.co/0CdsricLi8 — Jackie Hong (@xjackiehong) December 27, 2017

If anyone accidentally dropped their vending machine in the potato field or has an idea of who the owner was, they are free to contact Saint-Léonard RCMP at the number listed below.

Specifically, the machine was in a field off Michaud Road southwest of Grand Falls (20 mins from Saint-Léonard). Thirsty? Is it yours? Call Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 if you have info. — Rebecca Lau (@RebeccaLau) December 27, 2017

