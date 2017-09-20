Rescuers race to find survivors in the rubble of a school collapsed by Mexico’s earthquake

The desperate search for survivors among the remains of a partially collapsed school continues one day after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico.

As the earthquake’s death toll reaches at least 225, rescuers — including firefighters, volunteers and police officers — have so far discovered the bodies of 21 children and four adults at Mexico City’s Enrique Rebsamen school, which was destroyed in the aftermath of the disaster. They worked their way through the rubble, with one volunteer even managing to crawl into a classroom only to find everyone inside had already lost their lives.





RELATED: Footage shows buildings collapse and explode after an earthquake hit Mexico

Families held out hope as they received text messages from relatives trapped inside. Using a number of tactics, including forming an assembly line, sending in rescue dogs and dropping listening devices, crews were able to rescue eleven survivors, but three people — a teacher and two students — are still missing.

Among the survivors was a 13-year-old boy named Rogelio Heredia, who was somehow able to claw his way out of the debris. Describing scaling a wall that had collapsed in order to escape, the boy said his amazing feat “felt like a dream.”

The school was just one of many buildings that collapsed in the aftermath of the powerful earthquake.

RELATED: The death toll rises after an earthquake struck southern Mexico and triggered a tsunami