A cameraman decided to interrupt a lion’s meal — he should have expected what happened next

If you’re in the wild, and you happen to come across a lion, it’s probably best to let it be. If it happens to be chowing down on a recently-killed meal, it’s definitely best to let it be.

One wildlife photographer stumbled upon a big cat, and when he caught the animal’s attention, the creature charged. In the moments leading up to the charge, the photographer managed to snap some stunning images, including one of the animal baring its fearsome teeth.





Thankfully, the photographer was behind a fence, so when the lion charged, it was unable to reach him.

This isn’t the first time a lion has come after a photographer. In 2015, Atif Saeed was taking photos of a lion when his camera’s click caught the animal’s attention and the feline charged. Luckily, Saeed was able to make it to his car.