LA Dine And Dasher Wildly Attacks Taco Vendor (Video)

An individual by the name of Renee Hines of Bakersfield decided that she ought to take her anger out on an unsuspecting taco vendor in LA.

The police reported that Renee Hines, age 36, had enjoyed some tacos from the LA stand yet had woken up on the wrong side of the bed. Choosing to be a menace, and not pay for any of her food, Renee was set on dining and dashing.

After refusing to pay the vendor for the tacos, Renee marched off to her purple 2007 Lexus. As reported by the New York Post, Renee was locked and loaded with her pepper spray, spraying the smaller woman at the stand and beating her to a pulp. Renee can be seen absolutely trashing the area, yelling “B–ch!” and throwing items. Latching onto the vendor’s shirt, She again wailed on the stunned vendor by the name of Vasquez.

Renee then turned on Vasquez’s coworker who she caught videoing the whole interaction. This happened after the coworker proceeded to get an up close shot of the purple Lexus license plate. Renee chunked their sign at the individual taking the video, stormed off to her car and drove away.

A couple days later the police had investigated and caught the wild taco assailant, tossing her in jail for the assault with a weapon and setting her up with a $30,000 bail. To make matters worse for Renee, her employer caught wind of the footage and the arrest and made sure to share that:”We were alerted to an online video of a temporary worker whom her employer had assigned to work at one of our warehouses,” adding onto this, Yusen Logistics, Renee’s employer stated: “This person is no longer assigned to work at our company and will not be allowed to return to any of our facilities.”