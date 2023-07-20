One Dead, Two Injured in Florida Walmart Shooting

A fight inside a Walmart led to gunfire and resulted in one man dying, along with two injuries, in Miami. Panicked employees and shoppers scattered during the incident, which police said took place between two groups of people.

One person has been arrested as a result, police said. The Walmart is located at 33501 S. Dixie Highway, by the Florida Turnpike.

Police identified the man who died as Nathaniel Baez, 23, saying he was among those involved in the altercation.

Scene from outside a Walmart in Miami where a shooting occurred. (WPLG/Screenshot)

Another man who was shot in the foot was a bystander who was not involved, police said. And one woman suffered a head injury while running from the fracas. Five others were treated at the scene and released, officials added.

🚨#BREAKING: Massive Police Response as Injuries Reported in a Shooting Incident inside a Walmart store



📌#Floridacity | #Florida



Currently, Multiple Law enforcements and other emergency personnel are on the scene to a shooting incident inside a Walmart in Florida City,… pic.twitter.com/wmbbqTT9tv — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) July 19, 2023

“Everybody started running, then I hear people saying get out of the store,” one witness said, via CBS News. “Next thing you know people are pushing me and I end up out of the store. I mean I thought I was going to die.”

Police have not said what started the fight, nor have they released the name of the individual who was arrested — only that the fight two place between two groups of people and started at about 3 p.m. EST. They continue to search for four other people who may have been involved.

“The first shot boom! (and) I said, ‘What’s that?'” witness Doreen Fine said, via CBS. “Then it stopped and then boom, boom, boom, boom, boom!”

Video from the incident revealed people attempting to attend to a man who appeared to be shot in the abdomen inside the Walmart hair salon.

“I heard five shots, the guy was shot five times,” said a woman named Johanni, who said she witnessed the shooting. “He went running and fell in the floor in the salon.”

The Walmart closed for the day immediately following the shooting.

“We are deeply saddened by what took place in our Florida City store, and our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones,” the store said in a statement to CBS News Miami. “The store is closed at this time. We will work closely with local law enforcement through the course of their investigation and will refer further questions to police.”