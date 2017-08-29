Disturbing footage of two teen girls setting a dog on fire prompts police investigation

Warning: Video contains graphic footage

Police are investigating two teenage girls for alleged animal abuse after they shared a video on Snapchat in which they appeared to set a dog on fire.

In the horrifying footage, one unidentified teenage girl uses an aerosol can and a lighter to spray flames at a dog whose back appears to briefly catch fire. The other unidentified girl filmed the ordeal and shared the video online over the weekend with the caption, “She burnt the dog.”





Several people saw the disturbing video online and alerted North Carolina’s Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, and they opened an investigation into the matter. Animal control has since seized the dog, who is expected to be okay. Officials say the dog’s fur was singed, but its skin was not burned.

“At this point I have no idea what led up to the act,” Sgt. David Posten of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said. “I just know what we saw with the video.”

No charged have yet been filed against the two teenage girls, ages 13 and 14. The case will be turned over to a juvenile investigator, and the district attorney will decide whether or not to file charges.

