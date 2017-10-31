Lead singer attacked on stage by woman who was on drugs

The teenage lead-singer of the rock band The Regrettes was attacked by a costumed woman at the recent The Growlers’ Six Festival in Los Angeles — which featured bands and artists like Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Danny Brown, Modest Mouse and more performing across the weekend.

The incident occurred on the Sunday (Oct. 29), while the band was on stage. Their set was cut short when the woman — who appeared to be dressed as Batman’s sidekick Robin — invaded the stage and attacked 16-year-old singer Lydia Night. You can watch footage of the stage invasion below:





was watching The Regrettes who are awesome and was about to take a video of how great their singer is when this crazy person came running through the crowd hitting people, fought security, and jumped on stage to continue to be an asshole. #whatanasshole #theregrettes #thegrowlerssix #notpunkrock @lolmonday @thegrowlerssix A post shared by Christina (@theportablechristina) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

After pushing Night to the floor, the attacker was escorted away by security:

.. so this just happened at the Growlers Six w/ Lydia of the Regrettes. Security didn’t do shit til the last second. She was attacking people. Good job security. pic.twitter.com/DN5vTSvoLz — Marcus Grande (@chewedxup) October 29, 2017

Night later made a public statement via Instagram, writing that “someone invaded my safe space in an aggressive manner and that is absolutely not okay.”

“Being a performer is one of the most vulnerable things you can do. The last thing I want to worry about during a performance is being in danger in any way. The stage should always feel like a safe space for self expression and art,” Night said.

“Yesterday, someone invaded my safe space in an aggressive manner and that is absolutely not okay,” the post continued. “Thank you for all of your concern and love. I am still pretty shocked about what went down, but I will be totally fine. I did not know the girl who attacked me. I was told she was on a lot of drugs and mistook me for someone else. Love you all and I’ll see you next month on the east coast.”