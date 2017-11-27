Menu
deer Read this Next

Watch what happened when a car full of people ran over a dead deer lying in the middle of the road
Advertisement

One school in Ireland appears to be in desperate need of an exorcism.

A security camera at Deerpark CBS in Cork City picked up some strange activity. In the video, viewers can see a backpack appearing to fall out of a cubby, a poster soaring from the wall and a chair moving halfway across the hall without any human in sight.


Freaky!

If anyone thinks that this looks a little familiar, it’s because this school was already in the news once before. In fact, this is the second time this spooky school found its way into the news for strange security camera footage.

This video featured a locker flying open and the destruction of a wet floor sign. And while some watched the video in awe of what they were seeing, there were, of course, some skeptics.

“Right before the wet sign was thrown there were quick silhouettes of a person on the door closest to the lockers. It’s fake and the person was photoshopped out,” argued one viewer.

Another observed:

That’s not a cctv camera wouldn’t be the same height as a notice bored and plus why would you have another one around 4/5 meters away from where this so called camera is recording it as all cctv camera must be at ceiling height or on wall close enough to ceiling with no objects in its way… plus there is sensors(PIR) for lighting in that school so the lights would have came on when the locker got opened so it was set up as the main mcb was powered down for this 🙈 good try though

Real or fake, the unbelievable moments can be relived, courtesy of the school.

Deputy Principal Aaron Wolfe emailed “TODAY” after the first incident went viral.

“We couldn’t understand how this had occurred,” he said. “If it is a prank, it’s very well done.”

“We can’t explain the footage, but we invite people to make up their own minds on Sunday, 29th October — we are holding an event at the school called ‘FearPark,'” Principal Kevin Barry told the Independent, plugging a school event at the time.

We’re not sure we buy this tale of the supernatural. But if one this IS for real, we won’t be enrolling our children here anytime soon.

RELATED: A couple snapped a freaky photo in the “haunted” hotel that inspired “The Shining”

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

Watch what happened when a car full of people ran over a dead deer lying in the middle of the road
Caught on video

Watch what happened when a car full of people ran over a dead deer lying in the middle of the road

,
Disturbing video of cashiers nodding off at work has people on the internet pointing to the opioid crisis
Caught on video

Disturbing video of cashiers nodding off at work has people on the internet pointing to the opioid crisis

,
Black Friday shopper heads home with serious injuries after an intense brawl that was caught on video
Caught on video

Black Friday shopper heads home with serious injuries after an intense brawl that was caught on video

,
Watch four grown men embarrass themselves by fighting over a toy car on Black Friday
Caught on video

Watch four grown men embarrass themselves by fighting over a toy car on Black Friday

,
Advertisement