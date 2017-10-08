Colin Kaepernick reportedly says he’ll stand for the national anthem again — on 1 condition

Colin Kaepernick, the source of national anthem protests that infamously drew President Donald Trump’s ire in that “get that son of a bitch off the field” remark,” has reportedly told CBS that he will stand for the national anthem again — if he gets a job again in the NFL.
The news, which is at the time of this writing only available in bite-sized form, is: “Kaepernick tells CBS he’ll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again,” reportedly from the Associated Press, via TIME reporter Zeke Miller’s Twitter.
The reporter who got a major scoop, Jason La Canfora, supplied more details on Twitter.
One other thing of note is this:
La Canfora said his “primary takeaway” was that Kaepernick’s sole focus is on being a quarterback. Kaepernick does on-field work and throws hundreds of passes for several hours a day at an undisclosed location in New Jersey. He also trains in a gym and spends part of his days working with youth in Harlem.
Kaepernick said his agent is talking to all 32 teams, and he’s hopeful a team will give him an opportunity for a tryout. He said the Tennessee Titans knew he wanted to work out for them last week, but he was not among four quarterbacks invited for an audition. The Titans signed Brandon Weeden.
Kaepernick said if he is signed, he doesn’t plan to kneel during the anthem. He also said proceeds from his jersey sales would be donated to charity.
There were already rumblings about this in the NFL offseason.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.