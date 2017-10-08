Colin Kaepernick reportedly says he’ll stand for the national anthem again — on 1 condition

Colin Kaepernick, the source of national anthem protests that infamously drew President Donald Trump’s ire in that “get that son of a bitch off the field” remark,” has reportedly told CBS that he will stand for the national anthem again — if he gets a job again in the NFL.

The news, which is at the time of this writing only available in bite-sized form, is: “Kaepernick tells CBS he’ll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again,” reportedly from the Associated Press, via TIME reporter Zeke Miller’s Twitter.





BREAKING: Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 8, 2017

The reporter who got a major scoop, Jason La Canfora, supplied more details on Twitter.

Had opportunity to hang out for a few hours with @Kaepernick7 last night. Incredibly engaging. I'll update his situation on @THENFLTODAY — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

Impossible not to notice what kind of shape @Kaepernick7 is in. Working out 6-plus hours a day. Throwing hundreds of passes daily… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

As much as he is dedicating himself to playing again – and Colin told me he won't give up on that dream – he never appeared angry… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

Kaepernick seemed almost serene as we talking about his journey. He was always calm and thoughtful discussing the situation… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

Bottom line – I can assure you that @Kaepernick7 would be willing to work out any place, any time, for any NFL team. He is not quitting — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

One other thing of note is this:

Standing for Anthem wasn't something that I spoke to Colin about sat. I relayed what had been reported about him standing in the future… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

Reports about @Kaepernick7 standing for anthem had not been refuted. However, I cant say if they are true or not. Colin and I didn't discuss — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

La Canfora said his “primary takeaway” was that Kaepernick’s sole focus is on being a quarterback. Kaepernick does on-field work and throws hundreds of passes for several hours a day at an undisclosed location in New Jersey. He also trains in a gym and spends part of his days working with youth in Harlem.

Kaepernick said his agent is talking to all 32 teams, and he’s hopeful a team will give him an opportunity for a tryout. He said the Tennessee Titans knew he wanted to work out for them last week, but he was not among four quarterbacks invited for an audition. The Titans signed Brandon Weeden.

Kaepernick said if he is signed, he doesn’t plan to kneel during the anthem. He also said proceeds from his jersey sales would be donated to charity.

There were already rumblings about this in the NFL offseason.

