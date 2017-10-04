A Walmart theft ended with the death of the suspect’s 2-year-old son, police say

A little boy died in a Pennsylvania crash after his father allegedly fled the scene of a theft.

Christopher Kuhn, 27, of Hamilton, N.J., reportedly fled with his 2-year-old son after he was suspected of stealing $228 worth of merchandise from a Bucks County Walmart. Officers were called after Kuhn allegedly walked out of the store despite a security guard’s attempts to apprehend him. A witness said that Kuhn’s son climbed into the back seat as Kuhn covered his license plate with a sweatshirt. He reportedly did not secure his son in the child safety seat but drove off anyway as police arrived at the store.





Kuhn’s New Jersey driver’s license was reportedly suspended at the time, and investigators say that Kuhn’s son was ejected from the vehicle after Kuhn ran a red light, t-boned one vehicle and then crashed into another. He reportedly looked at his son before continuing to flee on foot, though Tullytown Police Chief Daniel Doyle reported that Kuhn “stepped over the child.” He was arrested by police soon after.

“Here we had a simple retail theft where we would have answered to some charges turned into a fatality,” said Doyle before calling the incident “tragic.”

Kuhn faces charges of third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or injury while not properly licensed, retail theft, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and running a red light. He’s been jailed, and his bail is set at $5 million.

Any witnesses are encouraged to call Tullytown Police Department at 215-945-0999.

