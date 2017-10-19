Fallen soldier La David Johnson was known as “a true role model,” among other accolades

The mother of fallen U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson said Wednesday that during a call with her son’s widow, President Donald Trump said the soldier “knew what he signed up for.”

Trump has since denied he said those words and told members of the Senate Finance Committee, “I had a very nice conversation with the woman, with the wife, who sounded like a wonderful woman. I didn’t say what that congresswoman said. Didn’t say it at all, she knows it.”

RELATED: President Trump calls widow of fallen soldier, tells her he knew “what he signed up for”





The initial account of Trump’s phone conversation with Johnson’s widow was provided Tuesday by U.S. Rep Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., and Johnson’s mother, Cowanda Jones-Johnson, confirmed the congresswoman’s version was accurate.

After she was pressed by reporters, Johnson said, “Yes, he did state that comment,” The New York Times reported.

HERE ARE 7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT SGT. LA DAVID JOHNSON:

He was from Florida.

Johnson lived in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Hours after Johnson was identified as a fallen soldier in the Oct. 4 attack in Niger, Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued a statement:

Ann and I join Floridians across the state in honoring the lives of U.S. Army Sgt. La David T. Johnson and the other three U.S. soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country and our freedom. We will never forget their heroic actions and our hearts break for their families and loved ones. We will continue to pray for the safety of all our brave military members across our country and abroad.

He was married and was expecting his third child with his wife.

Johnson is survived by his widow Myeshia Johnson.

He was the father of a 2-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter.

They were set to welcome their third child in January, according to Times.

RELATED: On Memorial Day we remember our fallen soldiers, but shouldn’t we do more to remember them every day?

He was part of the “5,000 Role Models of Excellence” program.

Wilson founded the program in 1993 in an effort to recruit adult male role models and train them to help “at-risk” youth.

According to its official website, the program serves 103 schools within Miami-Dade County Public Schools, has more than 8,000 participants and more than 6,000 volunteers.

“He was a true role model,” Wilson told the Miami Herald about Johnson. She added that his cousins, who also went into the program, followed his example.

The program has launched a scholarship in his honor to ensure Johnson’s family, including his three children, will be able to attend college.

You can contribute at this GoFundMe page.

He joined the Army in 2014.

According to MilitaryTimes.com, Johnson enlisted in January 2014 as a wheeled-vehicle mechanic.

Before joining the Army, he was known as the “Wheelie King.”

When he was a Walmart employee in Miami, many in the community knew Johnson as the local stunt rider who wore “wildly colored socks” and donned a T-shirt with “Wheelie King” written on it, Miami’s Local 10 News reported.

After news of his death was announced, some remembered him as the “Wheelie King” on social media.

He was the fourth U.S. soldier identified in the Niger ambush.

On Saturday, the Pentagon released Johnson’s name as the fourth soldier killed in the Oct. 4 attack.

RELATED: A widow honoring a fallen hero on a flight transporting him home was told to “be quiet”

Johnson’s body was recovered two days later, on Oct. 6.

He was 25 years old.

The three other soldiers killed in the ambush were Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson and Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright.

It’s the first time American forces have been killed and wounded in combat in the country, chief Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White said during a news conference.

The soldiers were wounded while conducting a mission in support of Nigerian security forces, according to White.

They were attached to the Green Berets, which included the Nigerian patrol and were ambushed by Islamic militants near the Niger border with Mali, according to the New York Times.

Johnson’s awards and accolades include:

Army Achievement Medal

Army Good Conduct Medal

Global War on Terrorism Medal

Army Service Ribbon

Army Parachutist Bade

Driver and Mechanic Badge

Marksmanship Qualification Badge

Canadian Parachutist Wings

More about Johnson at MilitaryTimes.com.