Law enforcement reveals the meaning behind the cryptic note left by the Las Vegas shooter

CNN and other news outlets are now reporting that the cryptic note left behind by mass murderer Stephen Paddock said to contain a puzzling series of numbers is now believed to be calculations of distance and trajectory from the 32nd-floor windows of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, which he used as a perch to fire on a crowd of thousands, kill 58 and wound hundreds.

News: Las Vegas shooter's note contained calculations for targeting crowd https://t.co/cah3zl0W9T — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 7, 2017

CBS News’s “60 Minutes” also obtained the information from officers who were on the scene first, information that will air in full on Sunday night at 7 p.m. EST.





Officer Dave Newton of the Las Vegas Police Department’s K-9 unit said that he “could see on it he had written the distance, the elevation he was on, the drop of what his bullet was gonna be for the crowd.”

“So he had that written down and figured out so he would know where to shoot to hit his targets from there,” Newton added, illustrating just how pre-meditated Paddock’s assault truly was.

Newton also described what it was like after they breached the door of the hotel room and found Paddock dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Very eerie. Yeah, the dust from the explosive breach. And, then you have the flashing lights,” he said. “And that looked straight, like, out of a movie, you know?”

In their 1st in-depth interview, the officers who stormed the Las Vegas shooter's room reveal new details #60Minutes https://t.co/FQZ6eDid0M — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 7, 2017

Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo has said that his officers and the FBI are currently following up on all leads.

“There’s people that know this individual. There’s people that can help us understand this individual,” Lombardo has said, according to ABC 7.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Las Vegas Saturday to take part in a ceremony honoring the victims of last weekend’s massacre.