Lena Dunham derailed “TODAY” with a “penis” remark that sent Maria Shriver into a tailspin

“Girls” star Lena Dunham sent “TODAY” into a tailspin when she casually asked host Maria Shriver if “she saw a penis” on the new season of the show.

“I’m not sure if you’re allowed to say that on television,” Shriver said.

“Going out with a bang,” Dunham replied.

The camera found Matt Lauer flabbergasted off the set. “What?!” he yelled.

“Matt, help me out, she just caught me off guard,” Shriver said. “I wasn’t brought up speaking that way.”





“That’s the difference between generations,” she added.

Dunham had to be reminded that they were still on air.

“I’m so thrilled by what just happened here,” Dunham said. “You’re both so attractive.”

The segment quickly ended.

