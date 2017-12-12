Early Monday morning in New York City an explosion at Port Authority now known to be an attempted terrorist attack sent commuters scrambling. But Officers Jack Collins, Sean Gallagher, Drew Preston and Anthony Manferdini were on the scene and took down Akayed Ullah, 27, swiftly.
We now know their faces, but we also know a little more about their backgrounds.
Left to right is pictured Sean Gallagher, 26, Drew Preston, 36, Jack Collins, 45, and Anthony Manfredini, 28.
Gallagher and Manfredini are Marines, the latter a bomb tech, Preston served three tours in the Army and Collins is a lawyer.
Surveillance cameras captured the Ullah walking casually through the crowded passageway when the bomb suddenly went off at 7:20 a.m. amid plume of white smoke, which cleared to show the man sprawled on the ground and commuters fleeing in terror. Investigators said it was not clear if the bomb was set off intentionally or went off prematurely.
“This was an attempted terrorist attack,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters. “Thank God the perpetrator did not achieve his ultimate goals.”
The suspect was being treated at a hospital for burns to his hands and abdomen. The others who were injured suffered ringing in the ears and headaches.
Former NYPD commissioner Bill Bratton went on MSNBC this morning and relayed preliminary police information, saying the man arrested was in his mid-20s, from Bangladesh, has been living in America for several years and attempted the attack in the name of ISIS.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference that this was an attempted terrorist attack.
Police have identified the man in custody as 27-year-old Akayed Ullah.
Here is our first look at him:
Law enforcement officials said Ullah was inspired by the Islamic State group but had apparently not had any direct contact with the group.
Four people other than the bomber were also injured when the explosion happened, police said.
The suspected bomber came to the U.S. in Feb. 2011 on an immigrant visa, CBS News reported. He did not have a criminal record, is a legal permanent resident and had lived in Brooklyn.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.